Pitcairn Co. Reduces Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Pitcairn Co. lessened its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,070 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 6,666 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Price Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 153.0% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 587 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 74.5% in the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 698 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 80.0% during the second quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 48.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORCL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Oracle from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Barclays raised their target price on Oracle from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Oracle from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Oracle from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.68.

In related news, CAO W Corey West sold 7,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total value of $428,421.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 292,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,846,763.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 112,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total transaction of $6,856,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,856,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 129,673 shares of company stock worth $7,906,167. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ORCL stock opened at $56.80 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $39.71 and a 1 year high of $62.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.86. The firm has a market cap of $171.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.79.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 85.71% and a net margin of 26.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 8th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 7th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.75%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

