Pitcairn Co. Sells 1,291 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Pitcairn Co. cut its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,291 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $4,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ROP. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $462,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 0.8% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 194,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 4.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 11.6% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $460,000. 92.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Roper Technologies stock opened at $388.42 on Friday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $240.00 and a 52-week high of $455.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $403.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $397.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.13. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 29.75%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th were paid a $0.5125 dividend. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 5th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.71%.

In other Roper Technologies news, CFO Robert Crisci sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.80, for a total value of $7,196,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,590 shares in the company, valued at $19,156,982. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John K. Stipancich sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.67, for a total value of $1,331,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,387,806.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,000 shares of company stock valued at $26,127,810. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ROP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $479.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $374.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $386.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Roper Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $416.90.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. It offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

