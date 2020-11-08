Pitcairn Co. Sells 204 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Pitcairn Co. lowered its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,027 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 204 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 0.6% of Pitcairn Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 0.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,335,553 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,746,541,000 after purchasing an additional 71,328 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 10.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,723,037 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,262,923,000 after acquiring an additional 340,937 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Alphabet by 1.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,213,596 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,715,551,000 after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 5.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 785,123 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,109,860,000 after purchasing an additional 40,159 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Alphabet by 101.3% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 669,872 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $930,532,000 after purchasing an additional 337,121 shares during the period. 32.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,725.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,786.86.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,473.43, for a total transaction of $88,405.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $807,439.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,628.16, for a total value of $32,563.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,139 shares in the company, valued at $1,854,474.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 162 shares of company stock valued at $245,920 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $1,761.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,189.69 billion, a PE ratio of 34.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,535.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,481.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,013.54 and a fifty-two week high of $1,793.64.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.35 by $5.05. The business had revenue of $46.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.84 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $10.12 EPS. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 50.53 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

