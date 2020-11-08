Pitcairn Co. Sells 298 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Pitcairn Co. reduced its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,153 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $5,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in DexCom in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DexCom during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 43.8% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 92 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of DexCom during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of DexCom during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 97.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on DexCom from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of DexCom in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on DexCom in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $445.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink upped their price target on DexCom from $465.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on DexCom from $428.00 to $398.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $407.47.

NASDAQ DXCM opened at $361.32 on Friday. DexCom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $182.07 and a 12 month high of $456.23. The stock has a market cap of $33.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $383.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $396.18. The company has a current ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical device company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.30. DexCom had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 12.69%. As a group, analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 13,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.14, for a total transaction of $4,704,136.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.18, for a total value of $435,031.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 64,296 shares of company stock worth $25,002,811. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

