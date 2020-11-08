Pitcairn Co. Sells 63 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Pitcairn Co. lessened its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,496 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the third quarter worth about $62,000. 82.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $391.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $470.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Northrop Grumman from $400.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $320.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised Northrop Grumman from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $390.73.

Northrop Grumman stock opened at $301.36 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $314.90 and a 200-day moving average of $323.18. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $263.31 and a 1 year high of $385.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $52.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 0.79.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $5.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.60 by $0.29. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 6.94%. The company had revenue of $9.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.67 EPS for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as a security company. It provides various systems, products, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, space, strike, and logistics and modernization, as well as in command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) to customers in the United States and internationally.

