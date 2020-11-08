Pitcairn Co. Sells 6,615 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Pitcairn Co. cut its position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,615 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $2,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABC. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the third quarter worth $30,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 45.8% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 890.9% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 130.2% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. 64.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

ABC opened at $103.95 on Friday. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.06 and a fifty-two week high of $109.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $21.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.47 and a 200-day moving average of $96.93.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $49.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.93 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 46.04% and a net margin of 0.84%. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This is an increase from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 21.27%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ABC shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “b+” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.10.

In related news, EVP John G. Chou sold 5,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.89, for a total value of $548,379.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,618,592.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 5,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.72, for a total value of $535,250.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,857,416.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,563 shares of company stock valued at $1,906,886. 28.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

See Also: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC).

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.