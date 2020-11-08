Pitcairn Co. Sells 808 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Pitcairn Co. lowered its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,225 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 808 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $3,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Autodesk by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,802,573 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $909,538,000 after buying an additional 826,536 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 114.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,125,316 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $261,928,000 after purchasing an additional 600,473 shares in the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 191.5% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 627,201 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $150,020,000 after purchasing an additional 412,001 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 111.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 478,031 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $111,176,000 after purchasing an additional 252,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in Autodesk in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,848,000. Institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Autodesk news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 2,475 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.80, for a total transaction of $546,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 8,236 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.64, for a total transaction of $2,023,091.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,342 shares of company stock valued at $2,714,897 in the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ADSK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Autodesk from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Autodesk from $250.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Autodesk from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.41.

Autodesk stock opened at $259.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $125.38 and a 52-week high of $268.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $239.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $226.93. The firm has a market cap of $56.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.15, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.42.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The software company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. Autodesk had a net margin of 10.26% and a negative return on equity of 457.10%. The firm had revenue of $913.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $901.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

