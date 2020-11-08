Pitcairn Co. Sells 87 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Pitcairn Co. trimmed its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 0.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,609 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 640.6% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 284 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WMT opened at $145.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.00 and a twelve month high of $151.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $413.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $140.87 and its 200 day moving average is $131.26.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.31. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company had revenue of $137.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walmart news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.54, for a total value of $11,775,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,776,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,117,002.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total value of $618,175.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,620 shares in the company, valued at $4,110,428.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 926,690 shares of company stock worth $127,866,887 over the last 90 days. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WMT shares. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Walmart from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Walmart in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on Walmart from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $152.00 price target (up from $145.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.46.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

