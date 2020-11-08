Pitcairn Co. Trims Stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Pitcairn Co. reduced its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,168 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,501 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com comprises about 0.6% of Pitcairn Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $6,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 1st quarter worth $245,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,834,351 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,559,929,000 after purchasing an additional 278,879 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter worth $629,000. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 242.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,091 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsend & Associates Inc boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 10,078 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CRM shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on salesforce.com from $195.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Wedbush lifted their price target on salesforce.com from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Raymond James lifted their price target on salesforce.com from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on salesforce.com from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.94.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.35, for a total transaction of $2,900,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,913,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,783,833,230. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.78, for a total value of $57,781.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,439 shares in the company, valued at $7,632,760.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 687,772 shares of company stock worth $166,577,874. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CRM opened at $260.15 on Friday. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $115.29 and a 12 month high of $284.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $249.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $236.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.28.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.77. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 12.21%. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

