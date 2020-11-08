Playtech plc (PTEC.L) (LON:PTEC) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $314.25

Playtech plc (PTEC.L) (LON:PTEC) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $314.25 and traded as high as $360.50. Playtech plc (PTEC.L) shares last traded at $347.30, with a volume of 517,094 shares changing hands.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Playtech plc (PTEC.L) from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 370 ($4.83) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 328.43 ($4.29).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.42, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 359.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 314.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.69.

Playtech Plc develops and sells software platforms and services for the online and land-based gambling industry worldwide. The company operates through Gaming B2B, Gaming B2C, and Financial segments. It operates an online trading platform to retail customers, which enable them to trade contracts for differences on various instruments, such as foreign exchange, commodities, equities, and indices; provides B2B clearing and execution services for retail brokers and professional clients; and offers technology and risk management services for retail brokers.

