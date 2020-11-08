Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $830.22 Million

Equities research analysts expect Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) to post $830.22 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Plexus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $827.92 million to $832.10 million. Plexus posted sales of $852.41 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plexus will report full-year sales of $3.49 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.46 billion to $3.51 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.71 billion to $3.77 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Plexus.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.15. Plexus had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 3.55%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Plexus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Plexus from $67.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Plexus from $78.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Plexus from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.17.

PLXS stock opened at $72.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.72. Plexus has a 52 week low of $35.16 and a 52 week high of $86.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.21 and its 200 day moving average is $69.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 1.10.

In related news, Chairman Dean A. Foate sold 19,900 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.90, for a total transaction of $1,590,010.00. Also, Director Michael V. Schrock sold 5,000 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.70, for a total transaction of $393,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,692,012.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,633 shares of company stock worth $2,984,605 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Plexus by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in Plexus by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 11,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Plexus by 17.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,731 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Plexus by 30.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Plexus by 3.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Plexus Company Profile

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services. The company provides its solutions to companies in the healthcare and life sciences, industrial and commercial, communications, and aerospace and defense sectors.

