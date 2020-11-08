Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) Issues FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.14–0.12 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $387-390 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $382.7 million.

NASDAQ PS opened at $14.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.60 and a beta of 2.44. Pluralsight has a 52 week low of $6.59 and a 52 week high of $22.69.

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $99.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.37 million. Pluralsight had a negative return on equity of 57.32% and a negative net margin of 36.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pluralsight will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

PS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Pluralsight from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Pluralsight from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Barrington Research lowered their target price on shares of Pluralsight from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Pluralsight from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Pluralsight in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pluralsight has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.35.

In other Pluralsight news, Director Karenann K. Terrell sold 31,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total value of $666,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,872 shares in the company, valued at $780,211.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Forkner sold 8,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total transaction of $145,862.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 160,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,685,203.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,203 shares of company stock valued at $1,440,002 over the last 90 days. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Pluralsight

Pluralsight, Inc operates a cloud-based technology skills platform in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its platform products include Pluralsight Skills for individuals and teams to acquire technology skills through skill development experiences, such as skill assessments, a curated library of expert-authored courses, directed learning paths, interactive content, and business analytics; and Pluralsight Flow, which gives technology leaders objective data and visibility into workflow patterns to measure the productivity of their software developers.

