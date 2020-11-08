Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) will announce $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Premier’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.61. Premier reported earnings of $0.74 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 25.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Premier will report full year earnings of $2.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.11 to $2.39. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $2.57. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Premier.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. Premier had a negative net margin of 4.13% and a negative return on equity of 475.26%. The company had revenue of $346.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PINC. BidaskClub raised shares of Premier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Premier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Premier from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Guggenheim raised shares of Premier from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Premier from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

In other Premier news, Director William E. Mayer sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.80, for a total transaction of $127,200.00. Also, SVP David Alfred Hargraves sold 1,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total transaction of $54,364.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $936,368.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Premier during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Premier during the second quarter valued at about $81,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in Premier during the third quarter valued at about $95,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Premier by 44.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Premier during the first quarter valued at about $170,000. Institutional investors own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PINC opened at $34.29 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Premier has a 12-month low of $27.11 and a 12-month high of $39.70. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services.

