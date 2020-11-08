Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) will announce earnings per share of $0.55 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Premier’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.61 and the lowest is $0.51. Premier reported earnings per share of $0.74 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Premier will report full-year earnings of $2.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.11 to $2.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $2.57. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Premier.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. Premier had a negative net margin of 4.13% and a negative return on equity of 475.26%. The company had revenue of $346.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Premier from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Benchmark downgraded shares of Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Premier from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Premier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Premier from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Premier has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Premier stock opened at $34.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.05 and a 200-day moving average of $33.18. Premier has a one year low of $27.11 and a one year high of $39.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%.

In other Premier news, SVP David Alfred Hargraves sold 1,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total value of $54,364.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,368.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William E. Mayer sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.80, for a total transaction of $127,200.00. 17.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Premier by 2.8% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Premier by 6.9% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of Premier by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 8,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of Premier by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 8,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Premier by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. 53.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Premier

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services.

