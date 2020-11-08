Premium Brands Holdings Co. (PBH.TO) (TSE:PBH) Given New C$122.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (PBH.TO) (TSE:PBH) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$120.00 to C$122.00 in a report issued on Sunday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 20.85% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Premium Brands Holdings Co. (PBH.TO) from C$106.00 to C$112.00 in a report on Friday. Desjardins raised shares of Premium Brands Holdings Co. (PBH.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Premium Brands Holdings Co. (PBH.TO) from C$95.00 to C$97.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Premium Brands Holdings Co. (PBH.TO) from C$95.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Premium Brands Holdings Co. (PBH.TO) from C$97.00 to C$106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th.

TSE PBH opened at C$100.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 55.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.12. Premium Brands Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of C$62.79 and a 12-month high of C$104.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$97.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$92.08.

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (PBH.TO) (TSE:PBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.43 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$976.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$862.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Premium Brands Holdings Co. will post 4.1500002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (PBH.TO) Company Profile

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products.

