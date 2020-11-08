Pressure BioSciences (OTCMKTS:PBIO) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.17

Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBIO)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.17 and traded as low as $1.46. Pressure BioSciences shares last traded at $1.46, with a volume of 23,089 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.17. The company has a market cap of $5.67 million, a P/E ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 0.95.

Pressure BioSciences Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PBIO)

Pressure BioSciences, Inc develops pressure cycling technology (PCT) solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its PCT technology uses alternating cycles of hydrostatic pressure between ambient and ultra-high levels to control the actions of molecules in biological samples, such as cells and tissues from human, animal, plant, and microbial sources.

