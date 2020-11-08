Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) PT Lowered to $39.00

Posted by on Nov 8th, 2020

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at DA Davidson from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AR Network reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.00% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PBH. TD Securities boosted their price target on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.29.

Shares of NYSE PBH opened at $33.05 on Friday. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 1-year low of $27.40 and a 1-year high of $46.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.75.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $237.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.43 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 15.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PBH. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 14,173 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 18,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 4,266 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 101,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,897,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 420,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,649,000 after acquiring an additional 51,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $403,000.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

