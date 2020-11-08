Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) PT Raised to $112.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $106.00 to $112.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 238.88% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on PBH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 12th. TD Securities upped their target price on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.29.

NYSE PBH opened at $33.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.75. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 1 year low of $27.40 and a 1 year high of $46.12.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $237.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.43 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 15.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,784,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,466,000 after acquiring an additional 6,744 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 6.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,775,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,679,000 after purchasing an additional 100,814 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,187,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,589,000 after purchasing an additional 4,328 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1.1% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 725,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,434,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 4.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 556,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,270,000 after purchasing an additional 24,934 shares in the last quarter.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

