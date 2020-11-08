Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) PT Raised to $112.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $106.00 to $112.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 238.88% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research firms also recently issued reports on PBH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 12th. TD Securities upped their target price on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.29.
NYSE PBH opened at $33.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.75. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 1 year low of $27.40 and a 1 year high of $46.12.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,784,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,466,000 after acquiring an additional 6,744 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 6.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,775,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,679,000 after purchasing an additional 100,814 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,187,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,589,000 after purchasing an additional 4,328 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1.1% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 725,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,434,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 4.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 556,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,270,000 after purchasing an additional 24,934 shares in the last quarter.
About Prestige Consumer Healthcare
Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.
