Profound Medical Corp. (PRN.V) (CVE:PRN) PT Set at C$43.00 by Raymond James

Posted by on Nov 8th, 2020

Profound Medical Corp. (PRN.V) (CVE:PRN) has been assigned a C$43.00 price objective by equities research analysts at Raymond James in a report issued on Sunday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Profound Medical Corp. (PRN.V) from C$21.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th.

CVE:PRN opened at C$0.95 on Friday. Profound Medical Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.61 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.95.

Profound Medical Corp. (PRN.V) Company Profile

Profound Medical Corp. operates as a medical device company focuses on magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures. It is developing a treatment to ablate the prostate gland in prostate cancer patients, treatment of uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment of bone metastases. The company is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

See Also: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Profound Medical Corp. (PRN.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Profound Medical Corp. (PRN.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit