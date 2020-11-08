ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Shares Bought by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 40,251 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF were worth $2,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 9,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 47,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,209,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 25,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter.

NOBL stock opened at $74.88 on Friday. ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a 1 year low of $55.69 and a 1 year high of $67.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.82.

