ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) Stock Holdings Increased by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC owned approximately 0.10% of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 worth $935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. CCG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000.

Shares of SPXU stock opened at $7.39 on Friday. ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 has a 1 year low of $7.25 and a 1 year high of $43.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.47 and its 200-day moving average is $11.01.

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

