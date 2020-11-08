Putnam FL Investment Management Co. Acquires 1,103 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Putnam FL Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,877 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 67.9% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 17.4% during the third quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David N. Farr purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $107.74 per share, with a total value of $161,610.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,106.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Andrew N. Liveris acquired 2,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $112.92 per share, for a total transaction of $299,802.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 9,155 shares of company stock worth $1,015,163 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IBM opened at $114.04 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $90.56 and a 52 week high of $158.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $119.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $99.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.26.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.58. The company had revenue of $17.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.56 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.72%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.90%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.06.

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated solutions and services company worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

