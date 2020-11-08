Putnam FL Investment Management Co. Has $898,000 Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Putnam FL Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,656 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 98 shares during the quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 359.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,027,019 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $347,202,000 after acquiring an additional 803,726 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Mastercard by 0.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,815 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 667,332 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $225,671,000 after purchasing an additional 16,066 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,648 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth $200,000. 73.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MA opened at $313.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $307.53 billion, a PE ratio of 47.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.16. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $199.99 and a 52-week high of $367.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $329.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $312.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.05). Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. Research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.59%.

In other Mastercard news, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 3,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $1,210,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,147 shares in the company, valued at $1,801,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.09, for a total transaction of $27,007,827.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,336,513 shares in the company, valued at $32,701,457,673.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 370,258 shares of company stock worth $116,545,818. 3.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $384.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Mastercard from $372.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Mastercard from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Mastercard from $345.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $348.18.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

