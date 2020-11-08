Putnam FL Investment Management Co. Reduces Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Putnam FL Investment Management Co. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 13.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,907 shares during the period. Putnam FL Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 132.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 68,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,396,000 after purchasing an additional 39,068 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 144,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,430,000 after buying an additional 3,663 shares during the period. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC now owns 111,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,785,000 after buying an additional 5,946 shares during the period. Fernwood Investment Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 35.2% during the third quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 6,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verde Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at $684,000.

VNQ stock opened at $79.90 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $55.58 and a 12 month high of $99.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.95.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

