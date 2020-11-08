Putnam FL Investment Management Co. Sells 330 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Putnam FL Investment Management Co. cut its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,866 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. Putnam FL Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $3,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,629 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $21,425,000 after acquiring an additional 8,646 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 39.1% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 5,528 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $389,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 106,402 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,911,000 after buying an additional 16,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 200.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 116,769 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,347,000 after acquiring an additional 77,930 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

MSI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Motorola Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. TD Securities raised Motorola Solutions to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $170.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.47.

MSI opened at $164.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.58. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $120.77 and a one year high of $187.49.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 158.99% and a net margin of 10.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 34.41%.

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.90, for a total transaction of $10,014,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 1,821 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total value of $278,485.53. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 158,621 shares of company stock valued at $25,351,386. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

