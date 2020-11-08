Putnam FL Investment Management Co. Sells 5,861 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Putnam FL Investment Management Co. trimmed its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 186,289 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 5,861 shares during the period. Visa makes up about 2.0% of Putnam FL Investment Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Putnam FL Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Visa were worth $37,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in V. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 102.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Price Wealth LLC boosted its position in Visa by 90.0% during the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 190 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its position in Visa by 52.7% in the third quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 258 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on V shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America upped their target price on Visa from $227.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Visa from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $223.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Visa from $210.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.10.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.53, for a total transaction of $1,642,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,920,027.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 5,500 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.99, for a total transaction of $1,099,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,370 shares in the company, valued at $3,873,806.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 118,572 shares of company stock worth $24,727,719. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $198.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $385.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $197.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.48. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.93 and a 1 year high of $217.35.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

