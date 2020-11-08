Putnam FL Investment Management Co. Sells 5,861 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Posted by on Nov 8th, 2020

Putnam FL Investment Management Co. trimmed its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 186,289 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 5,861 shares during the period. Visa makes up about 2.0% of Putnam FL Investment Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Putnam FL Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Visa were worth $37,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in V. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 102.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Price Wealth LLC boosted its position in Visa by 90.0% during the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 190 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its position in Visa by 52.7% in the third quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 258 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on V shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America upped their target price on Visa from $227.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Visa from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $223.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Visa from $210.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.10.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.53, for a total transaction of $1,642,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,920,027.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 5,500 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.99, for a total transaction of $1,099,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,370 shares in the company, valued at $3,873,806.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 118,572 shares of company stock worth $24,727,719. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $198.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $385.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $197.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.48. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.93 and a 1 year high of $217.35.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Recommended Story: How to calculate compound interest

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Visa (NYSE:V)

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit