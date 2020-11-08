Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Price Target Raised to $170.00

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) had its target price lifted by Cowen from $165.00 to $170.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Qorvo from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Qorvo from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Qorvo from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Qorvo from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $154.63.

Shares of QRVO opened at $147.27 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $132.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.81. The company has a market cap of $16.82 billion, a PE ratio of 44.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.36. Qorvo has a 12-month low of $67.54 and a 12-month high of $152.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 12.05%. Qorvo’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Qorvo will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 8,762 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.38, for a total transaction of $1,151,151.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,507,101.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP James L. Klein sold 1,440 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $181,108.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 47,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,954,580.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,311 shares of company stock worth $2,837,043 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QRVO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Qorvo by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,244,000 after acquiring an additional 27,692 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in Qorvo by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 237,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,162,000 after acquiring an additional 52,023 shares during the period. AXA raised its holdings in Qorvo by 325.1% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 13,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 10,544 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Qorvo by 1.9% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 12,241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Qorvo by 45.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,828 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,934,000 after buying an additional 25,268 shares during the last quarter. 85.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

