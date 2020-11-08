QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Price Target Raised to $140.00

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the wireless technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised QUALCOMM from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Raymond James lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday. Cowen lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, 140166 lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $142.08.

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $145.01 on Thursday. QUALCOMM has a 52-week low of $58.00 and a 52-week high of $148.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $122.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.09.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The wireless technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.28. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 78.39% and a net margin of 13.72%. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.55%.

In related news, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 10,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.27, for a total transaction of $1,267,854.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,098,964.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 8,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total value of $991,578.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,741 shares of company stock worth $4,940,651. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the second quarter valued at $2,326,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the second quarter valued at $2,524,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 70.7% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,374 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 3.4% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 9,939 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 11.5% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 55,650 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $5,076,000 after buying an additional 5,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.79% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

