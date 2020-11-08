QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Price Target Raised to $170.00

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) had its price objective hoisted by Cowen from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, AR Network reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the wireless technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on QCOM. Piper Sandler increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Cascend Securities increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $142.08.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QCOM stock opened at $145.01 on Thursday. QUALCOMM has a 52-week low of $58.00 and a 52-week high of $148.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The wireless technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.28. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 78.39% and a net margin of 13.72%. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 2nd. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 91.55%.

In related news, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 10,720 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.27, for a total value of $1,267,854.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,292 shares in the company, valued at $1,098,964.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 8,491 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total value of $991,578.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,741 shares of company stock worth $4,940,651. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Hexavest Inc. grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 109.6% in the second quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 327 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 96.4% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 377 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 31.4% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 381 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 50.6% in the third quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 384 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.79% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

See Also: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.