Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $9.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Qurate Retail, Inc. operates and owns interests in digital commerce businesses. The company’s business and asset consist of its subsidiaries QVC Inc., HSN Inc., and zulily, llc as well as its interests in ILG and FTD, among other things. Qurate Retail Inc., formerly known as Liberty Interactive Corporation, is based in Colorado, United States. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on QRTEA. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Qurate Retail from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Qurate Retail from $6.90 to $9.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Qurate Retail from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Qurate Retail from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:QRTEA opened at $8.13 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Qurate Retail has a 12-month low of $2.01 and a 12-month high of $8.36. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.44.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. Qurate Retail had a negative net margin of 3.15% and a positive return on equity of 15.92%. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. Qurate Retail’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Qurate Retail will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Qurate Retail by 159.1% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 759,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,428,000 after acquiring an additional 466,453 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Qurate Retail by 837.2% during the third quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 5,502,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,507,000 after acquiring an additional 4,915,267 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in Qurate Retail by 1,475.2% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 362,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after acquiring an additional 339,170 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Qurate Retail by 4.5% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,559,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,194,000 after acquiring an additional 67,108 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Qurate Retail by 38.5% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,444,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,368,000 after acquiring an additional 401,673 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Qurate Retail, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through television, programs, Websites, and mobile applications to approximately 380 million households worldwide.

