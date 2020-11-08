Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR) CFO Purchases $10,080.00 in Stock

Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR) CFO John Brandon Blossman acquired 4,000 shares of Ranger Energy Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.52 per share, for a total transaction of $10,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,189.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

John Brandon Blossman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 29th, John Brandon Blossman acquired 7,500 shares of Ranger Energy Services stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.55 per share, for a total transaction of $19,125.00.

RNGR stock opened at $2.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 2.06. Ranger Energy Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.27 and a 1 year high of $7.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.02.

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.06. Ranger Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 1.45%. As a group, analysts predict that Ranger Energy Services, Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ranger Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.45.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ranger Energy Services stock. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. owned 0.33% of Ranger Energy Services at the end of the most recent quarter. 26.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ranger Energy Services

Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides onshore high specification well service rigs, wireline completion services, and complementary services to exploration and production companies in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Completion and Other Services, and Processing Solutions.

