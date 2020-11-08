Raymond James Analysts Give B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) a $8.50 Price Target

Raymond James set a $8.50 target price on B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BTG. Scotiabank upped their price target on B2Gold from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on B2Gold from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. TD Securities increased their target price on B2Gold from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut B2Gold from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Pi Financial reissued a buy rating and set a $8.60 target price on shares of B2Gold in a report on Monday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. B2Gold has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.96.

Get B2Gold alerts:

Shares of BTG opened at $6.95 on Wednesday. B2Gold has a 52 week low of $2.16 and a 52 week high of $7.55.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. The company had revenue of $487.17 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of B2Gold during the second quarter worth $35,000. TCF National Bank purchased a new position in shares of B2Gold during the second quarter worth $36,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of B2Gold during the second quarter worth $39,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of B2Gold during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of B2Gold during the second quarter worth $46,000.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

Featured Article: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.