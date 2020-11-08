Raymond James Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO)

Raymond James reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) in a report published on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have a $20.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

CBIO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Catalyst Biosciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Ci Capital restated a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Catalyst Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, August 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ CBIO opened at $5.53 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.73. The company has a market cap of $121.99 million, a P/E ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 2.13. Catalyst Biosciences has a 12 month low of $3.43 and a 12 month high of $8.94.

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.08. Sell-side analysts expect that Catalyst Biosciences will post -3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Catalyst Biosciences by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,276,491 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,489,000 after buying an additional 190,522 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in Catalyst Biosciences by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 75,686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 21,255 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Catalyst Biosciences by 23.7% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,189 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Catalyst Biosciences by 23.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 73,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Catalyst Biosciences in the third quarter worth $55,000. 63.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Catalyst Biosciences Company Profile

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various treatments for hemophilia and other rare bleeding disorders using its potent subcutaneous (SQ) coagulation factors that promote blood clotting. Its engineered coagulation factors are designed to overcome the limitations of current intravenous (IV) treatment options, facilitate prophylaxis, and ultimately deliver substantially better outcomes for patients using SQ dosing.

