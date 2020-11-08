Raymond James Reiterates “$14.00” Price Target for Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC)

Raymond James set a $14.00 target price on Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a sector outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating and set a $9.50 price objective on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Friday, September 18th. CSFB set a $10.50 target price on Kinross Gold and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Kinross Gold from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.95.

Shares of Kinross Gold stock opened at $8.74 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Kinross Gold has a 52-week low of $2.72 and a 52-week high of $10.31. The company has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.02.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The mining company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.02). Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 26.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kinross Gold will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Andra AP fonden purchased a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,614,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 160,991 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after buying an additional 22,836 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,689,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N. A. raised its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 13,010 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 2,404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.20% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in Canada, the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

