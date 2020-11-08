RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $16.15

RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.15 and traded as high as $24.76. RCI Hospitality shares last traded at $23.88, with a volume of 32,477 shares changing hands.

RICK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded RCI Hospitality from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered RCI Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. ValuEngine lowered RCI Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Sidoti raised their price target on shares of RCI Hospitality from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th.

The company has a market cap of $217.91 million, a P/E ratio of -74.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.05). RCI Hospitality had a positive return on equity of 4.89% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The firm had revenue of $14.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of RCI Hospitality by 81.7% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 19,618 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 8,822 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of RCI Hospitality by 33.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,998 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 5,263 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of RCI Hospitality by 66.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,498 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 15,781 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of RCI Hospitality in the 3rd quarter worth about $280,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RCI Hospitality by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 52,643 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 12,034 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.00% of the company’s stock.

About RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK)

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

