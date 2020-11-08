Reaves W H & Co. Inc. Acquires 93,438 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Reaves W H & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 22.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 509,958 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,438 shares during the period. T-Mobile US accounts for 2.3% of Reaves W H & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Reaves W H & Co. Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $58,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 5,020.0% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 256 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 198.1% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 95.2% during the third quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 287 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 53.5% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 310 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.64% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $130.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.00.

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $123.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.25, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.32. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.50 and a 1-year high of $127.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $113.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $19.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.31 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP David A. Miller sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total transaction of $2,290,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 181,142 shares in the company, valued at $20,742,570.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.45, for a total transaction of $1,701,750.00. Insiders sold 45,000 shares of company stock worth $5,191,950 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless services for branded postpaid and prepaid, and wholesale customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories; and wirelines services.

See Also: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.