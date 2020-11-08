Reaves W H & Co. Inc. Acquires Shares of 141,330 Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Reaves W H & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,053,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLD. Resolution Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $82,434,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $44,208,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,348,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,041,000 after buying an additional 1,016,852 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,205,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,715,000 after buying an additional 959,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,082,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,202,000 after buying an additional 566,995 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on COLD. Berenberg Bank upgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Americold Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.43.

Shares of COLD opened at $37.33 on Friday. Americold Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $23.30 and a 12-month high of $41.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 86.82, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.16.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.06). Americold Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 5.42%. The firm had revenue of $497.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Americold Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 71.79%.

In other Americold Realty Trust news, insider David Keith Stuver sold 10,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total value of $401,671.88. Also, EVP Robert Scott Chambers sold 9,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.80, for a total value of $373,721.60. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 183 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

