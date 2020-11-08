Reaves W H & Co. Inc. Boosts Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Reaves W H & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 671,168 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 188,988 shares during the period. Canadian National Railway accounts for 2.8% of Reaves W H & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. owned about 0.09% of Canadian National Railway worth $71,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 3.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,338 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 741.4% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 7,783 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 6,858 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the second quarter worth about $1,720,000. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 393,485 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,851,000 after buying an additional 2,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 16.4% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,769 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. 54.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Shares of CNI stock opened at $105.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $106.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.50. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $65.13 and a fifty-two week high of $112.97.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be issued a $0.432 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 39.86%.

CNI has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $145.00 to $144.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $130.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.44.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods comprises petroleum and chemicals, fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, grain, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

See Also: Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.