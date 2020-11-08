Reaves W H & Co. Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Reaves W H & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,889,393 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,840 shares during the period. Comcast comprises approximately 3.4% of Reaves W H & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Reaves W H & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $87,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 16,969 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,860 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 35,032 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,621,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 37,006 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,442,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 33,304 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,349,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $44.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.70 and a fifty-two week high of $47.74. The stock has a market cap of $203.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.81.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The cable giant reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.14. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business had revenue of $25.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

CMCSA has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.70.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

