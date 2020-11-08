Reaves W H & Co. Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Reaves W H & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 633,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 36,172 shares during the quarter. Sempra Energy comprises approximately 2.9% of Reaves W H & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. owned 0.22% of Sempra Energy worth $74,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP increased its stake in Sempra Energy by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 25,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sempra Energy by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Sempra Energy by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Sempra Energy by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 10.3% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

SRE opened at $124.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $36.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.69. Sempra Energy has a 52-week low of $88.00 and a 52-week high of $161.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.99.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 38.49% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $1.045 per share. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 24th. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is 61.65%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SRE shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Sempra Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $137.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.63.

In related news, Director Cynthia Lynn Walker acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $125.46 per share, with a total value of $250,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $456,172.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 5,000 shares of company stock worth $632,280. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy Profile

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It provides electric services to a population of approximately 3.7 million and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million of that population covering an area of 4,100 square miles.

