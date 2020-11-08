Reaves W H & Co. Inc. Has $102.27 Million Position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Reaves W H & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 134,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,802 shares during the period. Equinix makes up approximately 4.0% of Reaves W H & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Equinix worth $102,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EQIX. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Equinix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Equinix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in Equinix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in Equinix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Equinix by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 67 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EQIX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Equinix from $760.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Equinix from $754.00 to $883.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Equinix from $750.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Equinix from $730.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Equinix from $821.00 to $876.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $804.68.

In other news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $767.45, for a total value of $767,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,100,232.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.25, for a total transaction of $222,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,755,910.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 5,355 shares of company stock worth $4,186,924 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQIX stock opened at $794.39 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $777.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $734.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $477.87 and a 1 year high of $839.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.76, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.39.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by ($4.71). Equinix had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 4.62%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 21.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $2.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $10.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Equinix’s payout ratio is 46.65%.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

