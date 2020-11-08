Reaves W H & Co. Inc. Has $59.67 Million Stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Reaves W H & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,100,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,995 shares during the period. Southern accounts for about 2.3% of Reaves W H & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Southern worth $59,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new stake in Southern during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Southern by 562.0% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Southern during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in Southern during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 57.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $137,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,959,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David J. Grain sold 10,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.92, for a total value of $544,599.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 791 shares in the company, valued at $41,859.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,221 shares of company stock worth $1,163,540 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SO stock opened at $59.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.38. Southern Co has a twelve month low of $41.96 and a twelve month high of $71.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.06.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.83%. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Southern Co will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. Southern’s payout ratio is presently 82.32%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SO shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on Southern from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Barclays raised Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Southern from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Southern from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Southern from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.50.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

