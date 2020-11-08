Reaves W H & Co. Inc. Has $74.02 Million Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Reaves W H & Co. Inc. decreased its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 375,977 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 266,129 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific accounts for about 2.9% of Reaves W H & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Reaves W H & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $74,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 100.0% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 196.8% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. 78.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total value of $285,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,009,353. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.79, for a total value of $193,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,466,035.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,876 shares of company stock valued at $1,530,542 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on UNP. Argus increased their target price on Union Pacific from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $227.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Union Pacific from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Union Pacific from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.63.

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $190.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $195.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.37. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $105.08 and a 52 week high of $210.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.05). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.54% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.30%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

