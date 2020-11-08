Reaves W H & Co. Inc. Lowers Stake in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Reaves W H & Co. Inc. cut its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) by 89.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,047 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 125,190 shares during the quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NEP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 103.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,326,087 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $119,283,000 after buying an additional 1,185,276 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the third quarter worth about $69,611,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 9.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,368,897 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $172,757,000 after buying an additional 293,712 shares in the last quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 42.8% during the second quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 975,023 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $49,999,000 after buying an additional 292,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 517.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 307,779 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $15,783,000 after buying an additional 257,953 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy Partners alerts:

Shares of NEP stock opened at $65.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.83 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a fifty-two week low of $29.01 and a fifty-two week high of $68.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.65.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The solar energy provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.14. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.595 per share. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 4th. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is presently -157.62%.

NEP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.19.

NextEra Energy Partners Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.