Reaves W H & Co. Inc. Makes New Investment in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP)

Reaves W H & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 74,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,089,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 6.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,981,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,582,323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807,179 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 29.5% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,479,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $356,769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021,057 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 2.8% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,155,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $330,937,000 after acquiring an additional 113,488 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 1.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,506,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $279,273,000 after acquiring an additional 38,659 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 0.7% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,330,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $185,620,000 after acquiring an additional 16,700 shares during the period. 73.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AEP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of American Electric Power from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.19.

NYSE AEP opened at $90.92 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.14 and a 12-month high of $104.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.30.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.03. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be given a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. This is an increase from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is 66.04%.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

