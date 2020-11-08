Reaves W H & Co. Inc. Purchases 101,722 Shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Reaves W H & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,752,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 101,722 shares during the period. Fortis makes up approximately 2.8% of Reaves W H & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.38% of Fortis worth $71,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FTS. FMR LLC increased its position in Fortis by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 576,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,309,000 after buying an additional 36,627 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Fortis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $182,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fortis by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 5,061 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new stake in Fortis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,724,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Fortis by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 15,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. 47.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTS stock opened at $41.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.77 and a 200-day moving average of $39.39. Fortis Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.59 and a 12-month high of $44.72.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Fortis had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 6.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Fortis Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be issued a $0.3796 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. This is a positive change from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.52%.

A number of brokerages have commented on FTS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Fortis from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.57.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 429,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,143 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

