Reaves W H & Co. Inc. Purchases 50,098 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT)

Reaves W H & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 715,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,098 shares during the period. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. owned about 0.29% of Alliant Energy worth $36,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 116.4% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 22,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,086,000 after buying an additional 12,275 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 40.5% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 6,716 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.4% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,079,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,638,000 after buying an additional 14,900 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 20.1% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 159,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,619,000 after buying an additional 26,669 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 12.2% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 78,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,032,000 after buying an additional 8,509 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.12% of the company’s stock.

LNT stock opened at $54.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a PE ratio of 28.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.18. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $37.66 and a 12-month high of $60.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.34.

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $920.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $902.77 million. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.76%.

Several research firms have recently commented on LNT. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Alliant Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Alliant Energy from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Barclays downgraded Alliant Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alliant Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.67.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

