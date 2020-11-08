Reaves W H & Co. Inc. Purchases 522,878 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Reaves W H & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 518.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 623,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 522,878 shares during the quarter. Prologis makes up approximately 2.5% of Reaves W H & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. owned 0.08% of Prologis worth $62,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Prologis by 92.7% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC raised its position in shares of Prologis by 191.3% in the second quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its position in shares of Prologis by 159.8% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis in the second quarter worth $39,000. 94.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Prologis alerts:

Shares of PLD opened at $104.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $59.82 and a one year high of $109.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.54 billion, a PE ratio of 46.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.90.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.48). Prologis had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 43.27%. The company had revenue of $984.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $955.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on PLD. Zacks Investment Research cut Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Prologis in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Prologis in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Prologis from $90.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Prologis from $91.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Prologis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.67.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high growth markets. As of March 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 965 million square feet (90 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Story: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.