Reaves W H & Co. Inc. Purchases New Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Reaves W H & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,440,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DUK opened at $93.44 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $89.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.23, a PEG ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $62.13 and a 1-year high of $103.79.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.34 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 8.76%. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.965 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.28%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank downgraded Duke Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Duke Energy from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.60.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

