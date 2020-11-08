Reaves W H & Co. Inc. Reduces Position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Reaves W H & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,963,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 114,270 shares during the quarter. BCE makes up 3.2% of Reaves W H & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. owned 0.22% of BCE worth $81,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BCE. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in BCE by 46.3% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in BCE by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in BCE by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 23,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in BCE by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 6,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in BCE by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of BCE in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank lowered shares of BCE to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of BCE from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

NYSE:BCE opened at $40.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.71, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.38. BCE Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.66 and a 1-year high of $49.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $5.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. BCE had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.16%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.83%.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

